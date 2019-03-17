Iran petchem output to hit 92 mt/d by 2021

Addressing a ceremony to officially launch phases 13 and 22-24 of the major joint gas field, held in the presence of the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in the southern city of Assaluyeh on Sunday, Zangeneh said Iran’s petrochemical production capacity stood at 27 million tons in 2013 and now is 31 mt/y. The figure will reach 92 mt/y by 2021, he added.

He said the value of petrochemical products produced in Iran, based on 2011 prices, stood at $36 billion which was more than twice the amount by 2021 compared with 2013.

Zangeneh said that Iran’s Euro-4 gasoline output stood at 76 ml/d from nothing back in 2012. Also, Euro-4 diesel production capacity was at 44 ml/d currently.

He said Iran’s oil production from West Karoon oilfields had increased 5 times compared to 2013.

MNA/SHNA288106