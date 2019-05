According to National Petrochemical Company (NPC), last year, the company’s ammonia and urea output was 21 and 32 percent higher than the preceding year while its domestic sales and exports grew by 48% year-on-year.

Pardis Petrochemical Company is one of the largest producers of urea and ammonia in the Middle East, producing 3.225 million tons of urea and 2.04 million tons of ammonia annually.

MNA/SHANA