According to Alireza Sadeghizadeh who was speaking to reporters on Monday, January 28, Karoon Petrochemical Plant is the first production of isocyanates and supplied all the TDI consumed in the region.

He said 50 percent of the plant’s output was exported, adding his company also enjoyed a 30% share in methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) production of the country.

“We have plans to gain the total share of the item’s production in the country by 2021,” he said.

MNA/SHANA