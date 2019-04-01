Two petrochemical plants to be launched in H1

According to the National Petrochemical Company (NPC), Ali Mohammad Bossaghzadeh, Kaveh Methanol Plant, in Bandar Dayyer on the Persian Gulf coast, would be one of the two projects, which is currently undergoing its pre-startup phase.

He also said that three units of Bushehr petrochemical plant are also now operational and the facility would come online in the first half of the current calendar year. The plant has already started its ethane recovery production and it will become officially operational within the next few months, the official added.

Bossaghzadeh further noted that some units of Damavand Utility Plant are also scheduled to come on-stream this year, adding that the plant is the main utility supplier of Phase II of Asaluyeh Petrochemical Zone.

MNA/SHANA