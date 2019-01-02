Iran petchem output to hit over 100 mt/y by 2025

Behzad Mohammadi, who is also deputy petroleum minister for petrochemical affairs, in a meeting with the officials and senior executives of Mahshahr Petrochemical Zone, voiced his support for petrochemical industrialists and manufacturers.

“So far as law allows, NPC would exert every effort to solve the problems of petrochemical facilities and support them,” he said.

The official further said that the petrochemical industry was one of the country’s chief economic priorities, adding a major part of petrochemical activities took place in Mahshahr, located in the southwestern province of Khuzestan, where 37 percent of all of Iran’s petrochemical output was being processed.

54 petrochemical plants are being run in the area and 34 others are under construction with over 20 percent physical progress.

The plants in Mahshahr produce 53.6 mt/y of items of which 30.7 is salable and the rest is traded between the facilities.

“Last year, $12 billion in revenues was generated by exporting petrochemicals which is an indication of the valuable state of the industry in Iran,” Mohammadi added.

MS/SHANA