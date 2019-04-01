Iran’s Zanganeh arrives in Moscow for oil talks

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Zanganeh is scheduled to hold high-level talks with the country's officials on the oil market situation and expanding all-out economic ties between the two countries.

Following implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which Tehran signed with the P5+1 countries on its nuclear program, Iran has signed the largest number of oil deals with Russia for the development of Iranian oil and gas fields, according to SHANA

The visit comes at a time when the US has imposed sanctions on Iran's oil imports and the OPEC member and non-member oil producers will decide on their policies for the year 2019 in a few weeks.

Russia has often taken different stances from those of Washington on various issues, including the Iran nuclear deal and the unilateral sanctions on Iran's energy sector.

MNA/IRN83261605