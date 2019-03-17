NZ terror attack proved being Muslim is in itself a crime to terrorists

In a statement on Sunday, Iranian lawmakers unanimously condemned the Friday terrorist attack on two mosques in New Zealand’s Christchurch, saying “this crime, undoubtedly, proved that being Muslim is in itself an unforgivable crime to the terrorists trained and sponsored by hegemonic powers.”

“At the same time, this crime proved that for Global Arrogance, human rights and human life are just tools to advance their inhumane and greedy objectives,” the statement added, censuring the world’s double-standards and passivity in the face of such crimes against the Muslim community.

The lawmakers further called on the country's diplomatic apparatus to be in contact with international organizations and OIC and hold an emergency session over the issue in a bid to prevent any misuse of the name of Islam and Muslims, and denounce the double-standards employed in the world’s treatment of terrorism.

