Peace impossible without uprooting terrorism ideology

In a message to the Speaker of the New Zealand House of Representatives, Trevor Mallard, Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani condemned the Friday Christchurch terrorist attack, which killed 49 people and injured dozens of others, and extended his deepest sympathy to the members of the parliament, government and nation of New Zealand.

“This crime once again reminded us of the need for the vigilance and cooperation of all countries in the fight against terrorism, and emphasizes the fact that true peace will not be established in any part of the world unless the ideological roots of terrorism are eradicated,” Larijani said in the message.

He went on to add, “the Islamic Republic of Iran, as a victim of terrorism with a great deal of financial and human life losses in combating this scourge, is ready to cooperate and work with all independent countries to reach a comprehensive solution to fight against terrorism.”

MS/4568829