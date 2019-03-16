Zarif denounces West for promoting bigotry against Islam

In a late Friday tweet, he wrote, “Iranians are deeply shocked and saddened by Christchurch terror today.”

“But we're not surprised,” he highlighted, adding, “banned from travel to the US, and not allowed to abide by our faith if attending French schools, we Iranians know too well what bigotry and hatred of Islam augur.”

In an earlier tweet, he had noted that “Western hypocrisy of defending demonization of Muslims as 'freedom of expression' MUST end.”

Friday terrorist attack at two New Zealand mosques in Christchurch killed 49 people and wounded 40 others. The incident was the country's worst ever mass shooting, which Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern condemned as a terrorist attack.

The Australian gunman behind the massacre, identified as Brenton Tarrant, streamed the attack on one mosque live on Facebook, after publishing a "manifesto" in which he denounced immigrants, calling them "invaders". In his manifesto, Tarrant said he saw US President Donald Trump as “symbol of renewed white identity and common purpose.”

MAH/PR