​​​​​​​Iranian nation never surrenders to enemies' pressures

Addressing the Friday prayers sermon, Ayatollah Emami Kashani referred to the recent remarks by Leader of Islamic Revolution, who warned that the US and the Israeli regime have been doing all in their power to advance their hostile campaign against the Iranian nation, calling for maximum unity in the face of the enemy’s maximum offensive.

Ayatollah Emami Kashani noted that the Islamic Republic and the Iranian nation have shown the US and its incompetent president that they will never surrender to the difficulties and conspiracies posed by others.

The senior cleric pointed to the significant role of Iran in the fight against terrorism, saying that "the whole world knows that Iran has defeated the US and its conspiracies in Iraq and Syria."

He also highlighted that the domestic issues, including the current economic challenges facing the country, should be addressed with maximum care so that they would be removed properly.

MNA/4568483