US challenged with Islamic Rev. power, resistance culture: Safavi

He made the remarks Sunday in a local event in Qom.

US and Europe which rely on economic world recognize ‘Islamic civilization’ as their greatest challenge, he said.

Although enemies are trying to undermine Islamic and Revolutionary values through using satellites and internet and changing the lifestyle and culture of Iranian people, the Islamic Revolution now has turned to a major cultural pole in the world, the commander added.

Power is shifting from west to east and now countries such as India and Russia have become major powers, he said, adding, also a cultural pole with the centrality of the Islamic Revolution led by its Leader Ayatollah Khamenei is being formed in the world.

The resistance movement formed in Iran and developed in Iraq and Lebanon, he noted, highlighting that this resistance has now challenged US and Europe.

The Iranian nation displays resistance in face of economic sanctions as it does against cultural threats, he said.

The enemy had no other aim but to confront the genuine Islam and Islamic Revolution ideals by founding movements such as ISIL and Al-Qaeda, however, boosting of the resistance culture in the region led to the decline of such groups.

“Now some 70 percent of oil and 56 percent of gas reserves as well as major straights are in possession of Islamic countries,” Safavi said, noting that with such potential, Islamic countries can control the world’s economy.

