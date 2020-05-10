Future of Syria must be decided by its nation: Mousavi

He made the remarks on Sunday, denying the claims by some media outlets that the countries safeguarding of the Astana Peace Process had made decisions regarding the future of the Syrian government.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman emphasized that it is only the Syrian people who will decide on their future, the type of government and their rulers, adding, “The Islamic Republic of Iran has always stood by the Syrian government and nation to fight against terrorism and will continue to do so in the future.”

“Iran, Russia, and Turkey, as the safeguards of the Astana Peace process, are trying to strengthen the Syrian-Syrian dialogue by creating zones for reducing tensions, forming a constitutional committee, and pursue the process of national reconciliation.” He added.

