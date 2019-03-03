  1. Politics
3 March 2019 - 15:41

Iran enjoys priority over others in future of Syria: Syrian diplomat

TEHRAN, Mar. 03 (MNA) – Syrian Ambassador to Lebanon Ali Abdul-Karim said that priority of Iran in the future of Syria is the most important message of Bashar Assad’s visit to Tehran.

“Other countries also contribute to the victory of Syria over war and crisis, but Iran has priority,” Syrian ambassador added.

Referring to Assad’s visit to Iran, he said that the level of friendly relations between the two countries and their leaders, and also the warm welcome that Syrian President received during his visit with Islamic Republic of Iran’s Leader in Tehran, are all messages of Assad’s visit under current circumstances which two countries are under economic sanctions and pressures.

“Assad’s visit to Tehran was very important and vital and the most significant message of his visit was declaration of the depth and solidity of friendship between two countries as well as the appreciation of Iran's help to Syria to confront the terrorists and overcome the crisis. Other countries have also contributed to Syria in this regard, but Iran enjoys priority over others,” he added.

