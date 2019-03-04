Assad’s visit to Tehran proof of regional countries’ tendency for Iran’s participation in regional affairs

“The most significant message of Assad’s meeting with leader of Islamic Revolution was tendency of regional countries and nations, including Iraq, Syria and Lebanon for effective participation of Iran in regional affairs,” Amoli Larijani said addressing a meeting with senior judiciary officials.

On February 25, Bashar Assad made an unannounced visit to Iran.

He visited the leader of Islamic Revolution Seyed Ali Khamenei and other senior Iranian officials including President Hassan Rouhani to discuss the planned US troop withdrawal and efforts to set up a buffer zone in northern Syria.

Assad’s visit to Tehran was one of his rare trips to abroad since the crisis broke out in the country in 2011.

