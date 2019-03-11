‘Zulfaqar Order’ result of Gen. Soleimani’s efforts to guard Iran’s security

Jafari extended congratulations to IRGC Quds Force's Commander for receiving Iran’s highest military order, called Zulfaqar Order, from the Islamic Revolution Leader.

IRGC’s first-in-command went on to say that this award is the result of Soleimani and IRGC’s ‘great, strategic, and decisive’ efforts in supporting the Resistance Front, fighting American-Zionist terrorism, and ensuring the security of Iran.

This order is an honor for the family of IRGC and will be a source of inspiration for future missions of the force, he added.

Islamic Revolution Leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei has awarded Major General Ghasem Soleimani with the Order of Zulfaqar. This is the first time that the order is being offered after the Islamic Revolution.

The top general leads IRGC’s Quds Force and is considered one of the most influential military commanders in the world. In the recent issue of US-based Foreign Policy magazine, the name of the Iranian commander can be seen on top of the table of its ranking for Global Thinkers in the defense and security field.

Soleimani has played a significant role, as a strategist and adviser, in the fight against terrorism both in Syria and Iraq.

MAH/IRN83239343