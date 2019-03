Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks during Dars-e Kharej Fiqh lecture on March 11, 2019.

The Leader recited a well-known hadith by Imam Ja’far Sadiq about honesty, praising the Imam for his virtues.

He further noted that many problems in the country emerge from ‘lack of honesty’ while Iran is an Islamic country.

