How to analyze the new poll in Iowa?

The Guardian writes in this regard:

"Biden, who has not announced whether he is running in the 2020 election, is the first choice for president of likely Iowa Democratic caucus-goers with 27% in the Des Moines Register/CNN/Mediacom Iowa Poll. Sanders, 77, got 25%."

Iowa is the first state in which the Democratic elections are traditionally held. The victory or the defeat of any of the candidates in this small state can affect the electoral environment of the Democratic Party and the results that it will subsequently gain in other states.

The report states that Nearly 65% of the voters said Biden, 76, who was also a U.S. senator first elected in 1972, has more experience than any other candidate and should enter the race, while 31% said his time as a candidate has passed.Sanders, a progressive populist who held a rally in Iowa as the poll was being conducted last week, gained six percentage points from 19% in the group’s previous poll released in December. Biden fell five percentage points from 32% in the last poll.

The truth is, so far, in most polls, Biden has surpassed other Democrat candidates. Sanders (who failed in Hillary Clinton's in-party election in 2016) is ranked second. Meanwhile, Senator Kamala Harris, another candidate for the Democratic Party in third place, and people like Elizabeth Warren and are in the next ranks.

Recent polls can be viewed from a variety of dimensions. The fact is that now it is impossible to count on polls conducted among Democrat supporters. The experience of previous elections shows that in the weeks leading up to the election, general elections in various states are undergoing changes. However, Sanders' growth in recent polls reflects his success in adding popular votes to his basket of votes. The same thing can surprise Biden to a great extent.

Although Biden has not yet officially announced his presence in the US presidential election of 2020, some of his closers report high probability of his presence in the competition. However, Iowa's in-party election results can be a wave of overthrow or create a widespread affair for the winning candidate. Sanders and other Democratic candidates therefore have a strong focus on winning the election.

There is no doubt that in the near future there are other polls in Iowa and other US states that could conflict with the recent poll! An issue that should not lead to surprise audiences.

MNA/TT