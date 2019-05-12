Biden's key weapon against Trump

After the Biden official announcement of the 2020 presidential election, many Democrat voters prefer to vote for Biden from him and other party candidates. That's what Biden has made clear to his victory in the Democratic primaries. He is now focusing on the final competition with President Donald Trump of the United States.

What are the latest polls?

As noted, Biden is leading in the latest polls in the United States compared to other Democrat candidates. As The Hill reported, Former Vice President Joe Biden leads Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) by a two-to-one margin in the first-in-the-nation primary state of New Hampshire, according to a new poll. The Monmouth University survey released Thursday found Biden winning 36 percent support, followed by Sanders at 18 percent. South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) is at 9 percent support, followed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) at 8 percent and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) at 6 percent. Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (Texas) and Sens. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.) and Cory Booker (N.J.) are each at 2 percent support, followed by former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, Rep. Tim Ryan (Ohio) and tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang at 1 percent each.

Biden also has the best favorability rating in the survey, at 80 percent positive and 15 percent negative. Sanders rings in at 73 percent favorable and 15 percent unfavorable. Biden is mopping up among older voters, with 53 percent of those 65 and older backing the former vice president, compared to only 9 percent for Sanders. Biden also leads Sanders 36 percent to 19 percent among those between the ages of 50 and 64. Sanders does better with younger voters, leading Biden 27 to 20 among those under the age of 50.

Fifty-eight percent of likely Democratic primary voters in New Hampshire describe themselves as moderates or conservatives, and Biden leads Sanders 45 percent to 10 percent among this group. Sanders leads Biden 29 percent to 23 percent among self-described liberals. Biden has sought to highlight his time as vice president under former President Obama, and the Monmouth poll provides evidence that could help him win over New Hampshire Democrats.

Thirty-four percent said nominating someone who will build on Obama’s legacy is very important to them, while 38 percent said it is somewhat important. Just 21 percent said it is not important at all. The poll also suggests Democrats are focused on picking the candidate who can defeat Trump. Sixty-eight percent of voters said they want to nominate someone who can beat Trump, even if they disagree with the candidate on the issues. The Monmouth University survey of 376 likely Democratic primary voters in New Hampshire was conducted from May 2 to May 7 and has a 5.1 percentage point margin of error.

Biden and the American economy

One of the problems that Biden faces with Donald Tramp will be the issue of economics. Undoubtedly, Biden will criticize Tramp's economic policy in the field of foreign trade in the 2010 presidential election race. However, it seems Biden does not only end up with this problem! AS Cnn reported, Congressional Republicans are pushing back against White House hopeful Joe Biden after the former vice president dismissed the notion that the U.S. should be worried about China as a geopolitical competitor, writes the Washington Post.

“China is going to eat our lunch? Come on, man,” said Biden at a campaign stop in Iowa City on Wednesday. Saying Beijing has its hands full dealing with its own domestic and regional problems, Biden said, “guess what? They’re not competition for us.” Republicans including Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah and Rep. Bradley Byrne of Alabama, who is running for Senate, rebuked Biden. “Joe is plain wrong. China is absolutely a threat,” said Byrne in a tweet. A Biden spokesman said the ex-vice president “believes it’s never a good bet to bet against America and the fundamental strength, resilience, and ingenuity of its people.”

As Biden seeks to win the Democratic nomination and take on Trump, the president has hit a new high on his economic approval ratings in a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS, reaching 56% of Americans saying he’s doing a good job on the economy. Trump’s previous high mark in CNN polling on handling the economy came in March 2017 when 55% approved. As CNN noted, the economy is the president’s best issue tested in the new poll, with his other approval ratings all below 50%.

How can Biden really overcome this situation? Undoubtedly, the former vice-president of the United States will focus on social services, including health insurance, in the 2010 presidential election race. In this case, Biden can bring the middle and poor Americans. It should not be forgotten that Trump in the field of foreign policy is not well placed in the polls, and only about 40 percent of American citizens confirm their policies in the face of the international system. Biden, meanwhile, specializes in foreign policy, and his vision is more than approved by American citizens. Meanwhile, Biden's only concern is the tramp control in the economy. The former vice president of the United States is trying to get support from Barack Obama.

As Forbes reported, The health insurance industry is preparing to expand individual coverage offered under the Affordable Care Act in 2020 just as Joe Biden talks about implementing some improvements to the law.

The ACA, also known as Obama care, is yet again expected to be an issue in a U.S. presidential election with Democrats like former Vice President Biden already talking about some fixes to the law and adding a "public option." Meanwhile, others like U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders want wholesale changes that would end the private insurer’s role in coverage. The debate will heat up just as it appears health insurance companies are expanding coverage for the second year in a row after a period of retrenchment and departures of big-name players like UnitedHealth Group, Aetna and Humana. Insurers that exited the Obama care business were unable to successfully manage the costs of newly insured sick patients.

Ultimately, the re-issue of social insurance in the United States, also from Joe Biden, can partly lead to a shift in balance in economic and welfare surveys (at the expense of Trumps). A matter that the President of the United States and his entourage are deeply concerned about.

