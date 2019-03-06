Trump attack to the heart of Europe!

US government officials are trying to win European nationalist streams in this election. Heads of the European Union are aware of US-backed nationalist groups in Europe.

From the year 2016, Trump claimed support from nationalist groups during the presidential election campaign. The White House believes that the main and most convenient way in this regard is the victory of nationalist groups in Europe.

Many analysts of international affairs have recently had a special focus on US-EU relations! Some signals and speeches by the President of the United States which are addressed to the European authorities indicate the full opposition of the White House to the European Union. Over the past few days, there has been news about the specific talks between the President of the United States and some of the European Union’s member states.

Trump called on French President “Emmanuel Macron” to leave the European Union and thus build wider bilateral relations with the United States! On the other hand, Trump has officially asked the British Prime Minister “Theresa May” to sue the European Union rather than interacting with it.

These are indications of the wide and extensive opposition of the United States to United Europe. This confrontation can become a full-fledged dispute in the future. However, the European Union has not yet made a firm response to the United States, and it has adopted a policy of "having interactions with Tramp," but this policy can’t be adopted for a long time!

What is certain is that Europe has not gotten much of a chance to prevent a crisis (a crisis that is headed by the White House). It should be noted that Trump doesn’t basically follow the confrontation with United Europe in the form of a "hidden strategy", but he explicitly declares it publically and before the media. This reflects the serious conflict between Washington and the European Union during the presidency of Donald Trump.

But it seems that the EU and the Eurozone officials do not understand this simple truth, or maybe they intentionally close their eyes on it. Undoubtedly, this could bring economic, political and even hard security shocks to Europe in the future. Hence, Europe needs to get out of the phase of interacting with Trump as soon as possible and take the policy of confrontation with the President of the United States.

If the European Union delays in this regard and continue to be optimistic about its future relations with Washington, it will face repeated and synchronous security and economic tensions, which, of course, dealing those will be beyond the power of the European officials.

MNA/TT