African Union calls for more Iran’s cooperation in nanotech, ICT

Iran’s deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Affairs, Gholamreza Ansari, met and held talks with the African Union Commissioner for Human Resources, Science and Technology, Sarah Anyang Agbor, on Sunday.

During the meeting, Ansari noted Iran’s vast improvement in the scientific and technological fields, saying “the country’s scientific advances have all been accomplished in the past 40 years under the unjust sanctions.”

The Iranian diplomat also thanked the African Union for its positive position regarding the Iran nuclear deal, known as the JCPOA.

The African Union commissioner, for her part, voiced satisfaction over Iran’s advances in various fields of science and technology, particularly the strong presence of Iranian women in scientific fields, and expressed willingness on part of the African Union to expand cooperation with Iran.

She also called on Iran to strengthen its presence in Africa with a focus on nanotechnology, biotechnology, ICT, career courses, and improvement of quality of education.

