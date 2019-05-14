  1. Technology
Sharif Uni. to organize 6th ‘ITWeekend’ in July

TEHRAN, May 14 (MNA) – The sixth edition of ‘ITWeekend’, Iran’s major information technology event, will be organized by Sharif University of Technology in July.

ITWeekend is a major information technology event in Iran, which gathers prominent figures from the IT sector to share their experiences with the audience in the form of short speeches.

The main objective of holding the event is to exchange experience on IT-related business, and create incentive for establishment of innovative startups in Iran.

Those interested in participating at the event have only until Wednesday to register.

Slate for 4th July, ITWeekend seeks to promote the country’s advances in the IT sector.

