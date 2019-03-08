Iran, South Africa call for expansion of ties

Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, Abbas Araghchi, who is in Cape Town to take part at the 9th round of Iran-South Africa’s political committee meeting, met and held talks with the country’s Speaker of the National Assembly, Baleka Mbete, on Thursday.

During the meeting, Araghchi extended the warm greetings of Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani to his South African counterpart, and discussed with her about the latest status of Iran nuclear deal, also known as JCPOA, as well as the EU’s trade mechanism for Iran, called INSTEX.

Cooperation between the two countries in the political and economic sectors were other topics of discussion between the two officials.

The South African parliament speaker, for her part, highlighted the significance of bilateral relations, and voiced her country’s support for the Iran nuclear deal.

South Africa is ready to expand economic cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran, she added.

