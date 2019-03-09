Rouhani voices support to newly-appointed Judiciary head

President Rouhani sent a message to Hojjatoleslam val-Moslemin Ebrahim Raisi on Saturday to offer him congratulations on his appointment as head of Judiciary by Leader Ayatollah Khameni and stressed that his government was ready to cooperate and interact with the judiciary for the realisation of the noble causes of the Islamic Establishment and full implementation of the laws of the Iranian Constitution.

President Hassan Rouhani’s message is as follows:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

Your Excellency Mr Hojjatoleslam val-Moslemin Raisi,

Esteemed Head of the Judicial Branch,

Hello and peace be upon you,

I would like to express congratulations on your appointment as the Head of the Judicial Branch by the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, which indicates his trust in your competent management in your previous responsibilities in that branch.

The judiciary of the Islamic Republic of Iran is the most important symbol of our Islamic System’s resolve in defending people’s rights and implementing justice and ensuring social security. Without a doubt, carrying out this important mission will be possible under independence of the judiciary, away from factional and partisan considerations, and indifference towards pressures from the side of some media powers, in carrying out which the steps taken should be finalized.

In this critical point, a great part of the responsibility of strengthening the social capital and people’s trust is on the shoulder of that esteemed branch, which by following the path of the founder of the judiciary Ayatollah Dr. Beheshti, and full implementation of the Late Imam Khomeini’s rules and commands, especially his eight-point decree issued in 1982, and the guidelines of the Supreme Leader, we can witness more successful, dynamic Islamic and revolutionary values.

I hereby express the government’s readiness to cooperate and interact with the judiciary in realization of the noble causes of the Islamic System and full implementation of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and hope that with your presence at the head of the judiciary of the country, we witness the developments expected by the people for spreading social justice, protecting public and citizens’ rights, fighting all aspects of corruption seriously, strengthening security, including investment security and safeguarding healthy economic activities in the country.

I also deem it necessary to acknowledge the services and attempts of the previous Head of the Judicial Branch, Ayatollah Amoli Larijani, and wish him more success in serving the people and the Islamic System.

MNA/President.ir