Iraq could not defeat terrorists without Iran’s support: official

Iraq waged a war against terrorism on behalf of all the world and it managed to defeat terrorist groups by the efforts of its forces, al-Halbusi said Wednesday during a press conference with his Iranian counterpart here in Tehran, adding, “this would have not had happened without the support of Iran.”

Elsewhere, he said that Iraq condemns unilateral sanctions against the Iranian nation, noting that these sanctions oppose what is being said in the international arena.

Al-Halbusi also said that foreign forces are present in Iraq upon the official invitation of Baghdad with the mission of fighting terrorism, adding that these forces do not pose any threat against neighboring countries. Iraq will not let others use its soil to attack any neighboring state, he stressed.

The Iraqi Parliament Speaker further pointed to the religious and geographical commonalities between Iran and Iraq and hoped that bilateral ties would further expand in near future.

