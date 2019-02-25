Iran’s Araghchi meets Iraqi PM in Baghdad

The Iranian deputy FM Araghchi, who is in Baghdad at the invitation of Iraqi deputy foreign minister Nazar al-Khairullah, held talks with Iraqi Prime Minister, Adil Abdul-Mahdi, on Monday morning.

During the meeting, which was attended by Iranian ambassador to Baghdad Iraj Masjedi, as well as Araghchi’s accompanying delegation, the two sides conferred on the latest status of bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to improve it.

Araghchi then extended the warm greetings of the Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei, as well as Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, to the Iraqi prime minister.

The Iranian diplomat is in Baghdad to take part at a joint political committee's meeting to be held today.

The meeting will be chaired by Araghchi and his Iraqi counterpart Nazar al-Khairullah in a bid to review the latest developments in the two countries’ bilateral ties.

MS/IRN83221614