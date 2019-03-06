Tehran-Baku ties deepening in different fields

Speaking in a meeting with the Minister of Economic Development of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev on Wednesday, the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said “the Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to develop relations with the Republic of Azerbaijan as friendly, neighbouring country.”

Rouhani said “Tehran-Baku relations have developed more in different fields.”

“One of the very valuable instances of national and regional cooperation between the two countries is the finalization of South-North Rail project, linking through to Astara, that we hope will further deepen our relations,” he said.

Referring to the importance of cooperation between Iran and Azerbaijan in transportation, energy, automotive and medicine, the president said “economic cooperation and joint ventures will serve the history and people of the two nations.”

He went on to appreciate the efforts of President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan for development of relations between the two countries.

He also expressed hope that relations would further deepen in all fields of mutual interest with the work of the joint commission of relations.

Minister of Economic Development of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev said in this meeting “sending two Azerbaijani ministers for the Qazvin-Rasht and Astara Railway projects indicates that opening of this rail project is a very important part of South-North Corridor.”

“There is no obstacle on the way of development of Baku-Tehran relations,” he said, stressing that the private sector investors of the two countries should be supported for more cooperation.

MNA/President.ir