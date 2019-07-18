Iran, Azerbaijan confer on expansion of economic, road ties

The Iranian minister informed that the two sides discussed construction of a freeway between Iranian Astara and Azeri Astara, a joint border bridge and a new cargo terminal for connecting Azerbaijan’s freeway network to Iran’s Rasht-Astara project in this meeting.

He hailed Iran-Azerbaijan warm, tight, and strategic relations.

Referring to Iran-Azerbaijan joint transportation committee, which is going to be held in Tehran, Eslami said that “the event is a good opportunity to remove barriers on the way of developing transportation ties.

The Iranian minister underscored the significance of Astara-Astara project, regarding its vital role in North-South corridor and the increase it can make in capacities and transit revenues of the two countries.

The Azeri minister, for his turn, vowed that his country will do its best to improve economic and commercial ties with Iran.

Gholizadeh is in Iran to attend the 25th Iran International Exhibition of Electronic, Computer & E-Commerce (ELECOMP 2019).

HJ/ 4669796