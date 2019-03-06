Iran’s power grid to connect to Russia via Azerbaijan: energy min.

Iranian Minister of Energy Reza Ardakanian made the remark on the sidelines of his meeting with Minister of the Economy and Industry of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Shahin Mustafayev, in Tehran on Tuesday.

“We are considering plans for connecting the country's power grid to Russia through the Republic of Azerbaijan, which will help synchronize Iran’s power system with that of Russia,” he said.

Ardakanian voiced satisfaction at the level of cooperation between Iran and Azerbaijan, saying that the two countries’ joint commission meeting on economic cooperation will be held in Baku in the near future.

He also added that during his talks with the Azeri economy minister, the possibility of electricity cooperation with Turkey through Azerbaijan in the form of the Regional Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) was discussed and the two sides agreed to take the necessary steps in this regard.

The Azeri economy minister, for his part, said the two sides exchanged views on the potential of tripartite energy cooperation between ‘Iran-Azerbaijan-Russia’, ‘Iran-Azerbaijan-Georgia’ and ‘Iran- Azerbaijan-Turkey’.

MS/