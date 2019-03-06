Australia voices ‘continued support’ for JCPOA

“Australia attaches highest importance to the IAEA’s activities in Iran under the JCPOA. Australia’s continued support for the JCPOA is informed by ongoing advice from the Director General that Iran is fully implementing its nuclear commitments under the Plan,” Australian Permanent Representative to IAEA Brendon Hammer said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Hammer made the tweet following a meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors in Vienna on Tuesday.

Also at the meeting, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Mikhail Ulyanov voiced his country’s full support for the JCPOA, saying “the need to restore the balance of interests enshrined in the JCPOA is obvious,” calling on all countries committed to the UN Charter to bear in mind that, according to Resolution 2231, the JCPOA is aimed at boosting economic and trade ties and cooperation with Iran.

The European Union also issued a statement on Tuesday, expressing its resolute commitment to and the continued support for the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and voicing deep regret over the withdrawal of the United States from the agreement.

On February 22, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) announced in its 14th quarterly report that Iran continues to comply with its commitments under 2015 nuclear deal.

