EU issues statement on Iran's continued compliance with JCPOA

The EU statement, entitled "EU Statement on Verification and Monitoring in the Islamic Republic of Iran in light of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231 (2015) on the occasion of the IAEA Board of Governors", says "the EU expresses its resolute commitment to and the continued support for the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and is determined to continue working with the international community to preserve the JCPOA."

The EU statement, which was issued on Tuesday March 5, 2019, further described the JCPOA as "an important multilateral achievement, unanimously endorsed by the UN Security Council Resolution 2231(2015)" and "a key element of the global nuclear non-proliferation architecture, and is crucial for international security."

The Iran nuclear deal "is the culmination of more than ten years of diplomacy, which has been working and delivering on its main goal: to provide the international community with the necessary assurances on the exclusively peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear programme. Alongside verified implementation by Iran of its nuclear related commitments."

"The lifting of nuclear-related sanctions is an essential part of the agreement," the statement further underlined.

"The EU deeply regrets the withdrawal of the United States from the JCPOA," added the statement, while calling on Iran to continue abiding by its commitments.

KI