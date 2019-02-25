Afghan’s nine transit goods vessels dock in Chabahar port

He made the above remark on Mon. Feb. 25 on the sidelines of visiting foreign investors from Chabahar port and expounded on the details of capacities and capabilities of this port and added, “Shahid Beheshti Port has been developed according to the five factors of promoting transit and transship of goods, traffic development and maritime travel, linking between countries with the motto of ‘Chabahar, Gate of All Nations’ and development of environmental interactions, etc.”

In phase one of expansion project of Shahid Beheshti Port of Chabahar, five piers were added to the available piers, he said, “accordingly, draft of piers in Chabahar port hit 16 meters at large.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, the director general stipulated, “presently, Chabahar port has not any restriction in admitting vessels in terms of size or oceangoing vessels in whole seasons of the year.”

However, nine vessels carrying Afghan’s transit goods have taken a berth and unloaded in the port since the past Iranian year up to the present time, he said, adding, “statistics show that maximum products have been loaded and unloaded in this port in 11 months of the current year (March 21 – Feb. 21).”

Investing in the field of setting up goods processing and packaging factories in Chabahar port is considered as one of the best investment opportunities at the current situation, so that this port is regarded as one of the most economical and cheapest corridors for transiting Afghan’s export minerals, the direct general added.

