Afghan traders keen to import, export products via Chabahar port

He made the remark on Sun. Feb. 24 in the ceremony of dispatching the first trade consignment of Afghanistan via Chabahar to India and said, “Afghan traders intend to import and export their products to other destinations via Chabahar due to its salient advantages.”

Chabahar is nearer to Afghanistan as long as 800 km than any other transit routes, the issue of which has caused Afghan merchants to pay due attention to this issue.

Afghan merchants will export their products easily to other parts of the world via Chabahar port, he added.

Under the agreement inked between Iran, Afghanistan and India, the three countries promised to expand Chabahar port, he said.

He went on to say that Afghanistan imports between $800 to $900 million worth of products from India annually, adding, “earlier, Afghanistan had to import products via Bandar Abbas.”

With the activation of Chabahar port, Afghan traders decided to import and export their products via this port, he said, adding, “we hope that loading and unloading capacities of the port would be increased optimally.”

