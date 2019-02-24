Afghanistan to send first shipment to Chabahar Port

In a ceremony attended by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, the shipment will head to Chabahar Port from Zaranj City in Nimroz province, in the west of Afghanistan, said President Ghani’s spokesman Haroon Chakhansuri.

According to the official, the cargo will contain 570 tons of commodities carried by 23 trucks.

“This is the first time that Afghanistan will be directly connected with India through Chabahar Port,” he added.

"Chabahar Port is the result of healthy cooperation between India, Iran, and Afghanistan. This will ensure enhanced connectivity and economic growth for the countries," Chakhansuri said.

The port is a key trade hub, providing Afghanistan with direct sea access.

Iran, India and Afghanistan signed a trilateral agreement on the development of Chabahar Port in Tehran in May 2016 to establish a strategic transit and transport route connecting the three countries. The agreement aims at developing the southern Iran port into a regional trade hub. India began commercial activity at Chabahar on January 8th.

In February last year, Iran said it had agreed to lease operational control of Chabahar to India for 18 months and in June, India’s Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said India is trying to make Chabahar fully operational by 2019.

