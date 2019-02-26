1st Intl. Conf. on Development of Chabahar Port kicks off

The event was attended by Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami, President’s Adviser and Secretary of Supreme Council of Free Zones Morteza Bank and a number of authorities of the regional countries including Indian and Afghan deputy ministries of transport.

The conference also was attended by 115 officials from 30 countries with the aim of identifying investment capacities in Chabahar Port.

It should be noted that the first phase of the development of Shahid Beheshti Port of Chabahar was put into operation last year (ended March 20, 2018) in the presence of Iranian President Rouhani.

With the inauguration of this giant project, the port's transport capacity increased from 3.5 to 8.5 million tons.

In this regard, 13 modern port facilities including eight grain vaccums and five gantry cranes (cranes to carry containers from vessels to the coast) were put into operation yesterday in the presence of Minister of Roads and Urban Development Eslami.

MA/4552698