Sanctions to have no impact on new investment in mining sector

CEO of Iranian Mines and Mineral Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) noted that despite many ups and downs which follows foreign pressures against the country, IMIDRO used its high capacities and capabilities in line with realizing most of its objectives both in national and international levels.

Introducing projects to the private sector and taking advantage of capabilities of banks for guiding financial resources towards mining and mineral sector is one of the best ways in this regard that should be taken into consideration, he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the deputy minister of industry put the exports value of mining and mineral products in 11 months of the past year (March 21 – Feb. 11, 2018) at more than $8.299, accounting for 21 percent share of total exports volume of the country.

