Iranian wrestlers bag 2 golds at UWW Dan Kolov-Nikola Petrov tournament

Hassan Yazdani won the first gold for Iran in the 86kg category after defeating Belarussian Ali Shabanau in the final contest. The Iranian champion defeated Lebanese Domenic Michael, Akhmed Adamovitch Magamaev from Bulgaria, Kazakhstan’s Azamat Dauletbekov, Russian Ruslan Abdulaev and Slovakian Boris Makoev on his way to the final showdown.

Parviz Hadi bagged the second gold medal for Iran after defeating Ukraine’s Oleksandr Khotsianivskyi 6-4 in the 125kg final match. He beat American Michael Joseph Kosoy, Chinese Zhiwei Deng, Nicholas Edward Gwiazdoski from the USA and Hungarian Daniel Ligeti.

Reza Yazdani won a bronze medal in the 97kg category by defeating Russian Igor Alekseevitch Ovsiannikov 8-4.

The UWW Dan Kolov-Nikola Petrov tournament, organized by Bulgarian Wrestling Federation, is awarding UWW Ranking Series points which in turn will determine the top four seeds at the 2019 World Championships in Kazakhstan.

