Iran monitors all movements along its water borders: IRGC

He made the remarks Friday on the sideline of an event in Ahvaz, Khuzestan province.

“The smallest movements along water borders of the country, especially in the Persian Gulf, is observed with the full authority of the Navy, and nothing remains hidden from the sharp eye of IRGC,” Tangsiri said.

The authoritative presence of IRGC Navy in the Persian Gulf region acts as a strong dam against enemies, he said adding that IRGC’s capabilities have been proved several times to enemies during past years.

He went on to say that IRGC shoulders the responsibility of guarding Iran’s waters from the Strait of Hormuz to Khuzestan province while also helping the Army’s Navy in other southern regions as well.

MAH/IRN83218855