Iran to stand against any threat to protect its interests

History has proven that the noble nation of Islamic Iran will stand strongly to protect its interests and values, Sayyari reiterated.

Speaking in a local ceremony, he pointed to the National Persian Gulf Day held on April 30 and added, “The Persian Gulf has long had geopolitical and strategic importance and for this, arrogant powers have sought to dominate this area.”

He pointed to the name of Persian Gulf and said, “The Persian Gulf will remain with this glorious name forever.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he described Iran’s military power as one of the most important components of the national power and reiterated, “In the nuclear talks with six world’s major powers, which was dragged for more than a decade, the Islamic Republic of Iran showed its high power and strength to the world.”

He also termed power in the political, social, cultural, economic and military fields as the most important components of the national power, reiterating, “Military power is the most significant element of national power.”

MA/FNA13980212000095