Iran’s Sardasht, Iraqi Kurdistan’s Sulaymaniyah to step up border coop.

The border police commander of Iranian governorate of Sardasht Major Esmaeili held a meeting with the Brigadier General Emid Fakhraddin, the border police commander of the Iraqi Kurdistan’s Sulaymaniyah province, to discuss border security issues.

Major Esmaeili said in the meeting that “given the activities and malicious plots of the enemies, it is necessary to increase bilateral relations.”

Brigadier General Emid Fakhraddin, for his part, expressed his happiness with the border cooperation between the two sides, stressing the need for stepped up cooperation to resolve border issues.

At the end of the meeting, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the two sides to increase and solidify mutual cooperation.

