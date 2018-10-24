30k police forces deployed at Iran-Iraq border: Ashtari

Due to the good cooperation between pilgrims and the police, no problems have been reported, he said, adding, “thanks to God, we are witnessing a high security.”

Elsewhere he told Fars News Agency that those public vehicles which have obtained the required license plates can easily drive over the border but the Iraqi side has not agreed on the crossing of other private cars.

Pilgrims are making a journey to Iraq to attend Arbaeen mourning; a religious observance that occurs 40 days after the Day of Ashura. Pilgrims, including more than two million Iranians, annually convene in the holy city of Karbala – where Imam Hussein is buried – to mark Arbaeen which, this year, will be held on October 30. Many pilgrims travel miles on foot to reach Karbala.

