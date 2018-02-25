Iran, Iraq heads of mission meet in Sulaymaniyah

TEHRAN, Feb. 25 (MNA) – Meeting of Iran and Iraq heads of mission was held in the neighboring Iraq in the presence of Iranian ambassador to Iraq.

Iranian Consul General in Iraq’s Erbil Morteza Ebadi said, “an expert-level meeting of Iranian heads of delegation was held in Iranian Consulate General in Sulaymaniyah of Iraq on Saturday in the presence of Iraj Masjedi Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Iraq and a number of officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Iranian heads of mission in Iraq periodically hold expert-level meetings at country’s representative offices in order to study various issues and assess the degree of progress in the assigned activities, he maintained.

With regard to the content of these expert-level sessions, he reiterated, “political, economic, scientific and educational issues especially bilateral relationship between Iran and Iraq were analyzed expertly and strategies of strengthening it were taken into consideration scientifically.”

Making effort to identify thoroughfares and Iranian border marketplaces with northern Iraq was also considered as the other main topics of the discussion, the ambassador concluded.

