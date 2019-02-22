Iran, India ink $2mn worth MoU to expand entrepreneurship coop.

According to the website of Iran’s Planning and Budget Organization, the memorandum of understanding was signed on the sidelines of a joint International entrepreneurship development conference in India.

Under the MoU, a special entrepreneurship center for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) will be created in Tehran. Organizing specialized training courses, the exchange of knowledge to identifying entrepreneurial potentials, the implementation of entrepreneurship development and microfinance programs will be among the agenda of this center.

The memorandum was signed in Hyderabad, India, by CEO of the Islamic Republic of Iran's Omid Entrepreneurship Fund, Asghar Noorulzadeh, and Director of Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India, Sunil Shukla.

India is one of the most successful countries in developing SMEs in the world. The implementation of this memorandum can help Iran to use India’s experience in developing entrepreneurship, SMEs financing systems, especially in rural and under-developed regions.

