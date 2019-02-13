Suicide terrorist attack martyrs, injures dozens in SE Iran

According to Iranian media, a Takfiri terrorist suicide bomber attacked a bus carrying Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps personnel in southeastern Sistan and Baluchistan province minutes ago, killing 27 , injuring some more.

The so-called Jaish ul-Adl terror group, which is based across the border in Pakistan and is responsible for kidnapping Iranian border guards and carrying out other terrorist attacks of this kind in Sistan and Baluchistan province over the past years, has claimed responsibility for the deadly terrorist attack on social media. The terrorist group has claimed in their post on their telegram channel that all the 40 IRGC personnel have been killed in the attack.

Meanwhile, the IRGC Qods Base has issued a statement, condemning the attack as a revenge for the failure of the foreign plots in the aftermath of the celebrations of the 40th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

According to IRGC Qods Base statement, the bus was attacked by a car bomb packed with explosive material on the road between Zahedan and Khash in the southeastern province.

The statement does not give the exact number of the martyred soldiers and the injured.

Number of the killed may increase.

