14 February 2019 - 11:38

Pakistan condemns suicide terror attack in Iran

TEHRAN, Feb. 14 (MNA) – Pakistan has strongly condemned the suicide terror attack on a bus carrying the personnel of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in the southeastern Sistan and Baluchestan province.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office Spokesperson Mohammad Faisal in a tweet message expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the attack.

The Spokesman also reiterated that Pakistan condemns in the strongest terms all acts of terror.

He expressed sympathies with the bereaved families who have suffered in this heinous attack of terror.

A Takfiri suicide bomber targeted a bus carrying Revolutionary Guards Corps personnel in southeastern Sistan and Baluchistan province late on Wednesday, killing 27, and injuring some more.

The so-called Jaish ul-Adl terror group, which is based across the border in Pakistan and is responsible for kidnapping Iranian border guards and carrying out other terrorist attacks of this kind in Zahedan over the past years, has claimed responsibility for the Wednesday night's terrorist attack on social media.

