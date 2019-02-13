  1. Sports
13 February 2019 - 13:26

AIBA to allow female boxers to wear hijabs in intl. events

AIBA to allow female boxers to wear hijabs in intl. events

TEHRAN, Feb. 13 (MNA) – Female boxers will now be allowed to wear sports hijabs at major International Boxing Association (AIBA) events under a rule change passed by the association.

In a statement released following the latest Executive Committee meeting in Istanbul, AIBA said women would be allowed to wear hijab "should they want to due to religious reasons."

The change was confirmed after AIBA updated its uniform guidelines. The new guidelines also feature a rule that boxers’ clothes can include colors of countries.

The alteration regarding the hijab, a veil worn by some Muslim women, puts AIBA along other sports associations which have authorized using of this wear during international competitions.

Taekwondo, Karate, fencing, volleyball, and basketball are among sports in which women can wear hijab.

This is while the International League for Women's Rights, a French feminist group, has recently called for the banning of hijab and other items of Islamic clothing during the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris.

Endorsing hijab by AIBA is good news for Iran’s boxing community and paves the ground for establishing women’s boxing in the country.

Photo belongs to Aaida Mamuji, a Muslim Canadian boxer born in Kuwait.

MNA/PR/FNA13971124000182

News Code 142473

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News