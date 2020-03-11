Iran’s boxer Shahbakhsh secures Tokyo Olympics berth

The Olympic Boxing Qualification event is underway in Amman, Jordan. Iran has sent eight boxers to participate in the tournament.

Tso, who was unbeaten in 22 paid fights, learndc a boxing lesson by the 19-year-old Shahbakhsh, who delivered a brilliant performance and won all the three rounds decisively.

Scoring a box-off victory, he claimed a spot in the men's featherweight (57kg) division at the 2020 Asia & Oceania Qualification Tournament.

The other members of the Iranian boxing team, headed by Alireza Estaki, who will fight against rivals later today include Ashkan Rezaei (63kg) and Shahin Mousavi (75kg).

Five other Iranian boxers namely Omid Ahmadi Safa (52kg), Sajad Kazemzadeh (69kg), Ehsan Rouzbahani (81kg), Toofan Sharifi (91kg) and Iman Ramezanpour (+91kg) have been eliminated from the tournament.

A total of 151 boxers from 35 countries have participated in the event that concludes today (March 11).

Iran is scheduled to compete at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo from July 24 to August 9.

Since the nation's debut in 1948, Iranian athletes have attended every edition of the Summer Olympic Games, with the exception of the 1980 and 1984 Summer Olympics.

