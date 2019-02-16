  1. Sports
16 February 2019 - 13:09

Taekwondokas from 21 countries to participate in Kish’s intl. cup

Taekwondokas from 21 countries to participate in Kish’s intl. cup

TEHRAN, Feb. 16 (MNA) – Taekwondo practitioners from 21 countries will take part in 3rd World Taekwondo President's Cup Asian Region which is going to be held in Kish, Iran.

According to Iran Taekwondo Federation, athletes from the US, South Korea, Jordan, Armenia, Uzbekistan, Ukraine, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Tunisia, China, Russia, Azerbaijan, Syria, Sweden, Iraq, Oman, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Lebanon, Poland, and India have expressed readiness to participate in the event.

3rd WT President's Cup will kick off on February 28 and goes through March 3 at Kish Olympic Sports Complex in the southern Iranian island.

Men and women taekwondokas will compete in senior and junior categories of Kyorugi, Para-Taekwondo.

This is a G2 event where first to third athletes will add 20, 12, and 7.2 points to their Olympics ranking.

MAH/IRN83210755

News Code 142561

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News