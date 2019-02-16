Taekwondokas from 21 countries to participate in Kish’s intl. cup

According to Iran Taekwondo Federation, athletes from the US, South Korea, Jordan, Armenia, Uzbekistan, Ukraine, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Tunisia, China, Russia, Azerbaijan, Syria, Sweden, Iraq, Oman, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Lebanon, Poland, and India have expressed readiness to participate in the event.

3rd WT President's Cup will kick off on February 28 and goes through March 3 at Kish Olympic Sports Complex in the southern Iranian island.

Men and women taekwondokas will compete in senior and junior categories of Kyorugi, Para-Taekwondo.

This is a G2 event where first to third athletes will add 20, 12, and 7.2 points to their Olympics ranking.

