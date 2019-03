According to the website of Iran’s Football Federation, Belarus will arrive in Tehran on March 1 and the two teams will play two friendly matches on March 2 and 5.

Both matches will be held at Tehran’s Ararat Stadium at 11:00 AM local time.

The Iranian team is doing preparations for the second round of 2020 AFC Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament which is going to be held in April.

