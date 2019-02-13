Afghanistan’s Farahi border with Iran to be reopened soon

Afghanistan’s Abu Nasr Farahi border in Farah province will be reopened in coming days.

It is for about one month that Abu Nasr Farahi border in Afghanistan has been blocked at the official order of president of Afghanistan due to the financial corruption.

The spokesman added, “with the repetitive requests of merchants of this province, it is supposed that this border would be reopened once again for trade and business activities between the two countries.”

He once again pointed to the financial corruption of the concerned department as the main aim behind closure of this border in Afghanistan.

MA/4541056