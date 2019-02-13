  1. Economy
13 February 2019 - 15:08

Afghanistan’s Farahi border with Iran to be reopened soon

TEHRAN, Feb. 13 (MNA) – Spokesman for the governor of Farah province Nasser Mehri on Wed. revealed the reopening of Farahi border with the Islamic Republic of Iran soon.

Afghanistan’s Abu Nasr Farahi border in Farah province will be reopened in coming days.

It is for about one month that Abu Nasr Farahi border in Afghanistan has been blocked at the official order of president of Afghanistan due to the financial corruption.

The spokesman added, “with the repetitive requests of merchants of this province, it is supposed that this border would be reopened once again for trade and business activities between the two countries.”

He once again pointed to the financial corruption of the concerned department as the main aim behind closure of this border in Afghanistan.

