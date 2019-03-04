Joint Iran-Turkey security working group holds 4th meeting in Ankara

According to the Public Relations Department of the Iranian Interior Ministry, the Minister of the Interior of Turkey Süleyman Soylu met with an Iranian delegation headed by Hossein Zolfaghari, Deputy Interior Minister, in Ankara on Monday.

In the meeting, Soylu expressed his happiness with the visit of the Iranian delegation and attached great importance to the high-level bilateral relations and talks, stressing the need to for more bilateral cooperation between the two countries of Iran and Turkey to resolve the existing security problems in the region and at the international level.

The two sides also conferred on recent developments in Iraq and Syria, the situation of refugees and displaced people and the presence of the foreign troops in the region and highlighted the need for cooperation between the two countries in the fight against terrorist groups, organized crime as well as creating security and peace in the region, especially for the people of both countries.

According to the Iranian Interior Ministry’s report, the two sides also called for expanding bilateral cooperation in the field of tourism.

While in Ankara, the Iranian deputy interior minister also met with his Turkish counterpart Muhterem İnce. In the meeting, the two officials discussed the trend of bilateral cooperation between security apparatuses of the two countries over the past year.

Furthermore, at the meeting of the joint security working group, measures related to continued cooperation in the field of transferring experiences and the fight against security offences, organized crimes, arms and ammunition trafficking, drug trafficking and smuggling of goods, and the arrest of criminals, and the two sides stressed cooperation between different police forces of the two countries.

At the end of the meetings, some agreements were signed by the two sides.

The Iranian delegation, which in addition to Zolfaghari is comprised of some other Iranian security officials including the commander of Iran Border Guard Command Brigadier General Ghasem Rezaei and the Commander of Iranian Anti-Narcotics Police Brigadier General Zahedian, held separate meetings with their Turkish counterparts to discuss special issues of mutual interests.

